Mexico central bank hikes interest rates by bigger-than-forecast 50 basis points

02/09/2023 | 02:11pm EST
MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico's five-member governing board unanimously voted to hike the benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 11.00% on Thursday, above market forecasts, citing "a still complex inflation environment."

The decision by Banxico, as the central bank is known, comes hours after data showed consumer prices in Latin America's second largest economy rising in January above December readings and market expectations. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2023
