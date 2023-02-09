Mexico central bank hikes interest rates by bigger-than-forecast 50 basis points

MEXICO CITY, Feb 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico's
five-member governing board unanimously voted to hike the
benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points to 11.00% on
Thursday, above market forecasts, citing "a still complex
inflation environment."
The decision by Banxico, as the central bank is known, comes
hours after data showed consumer prices in Latin America's
second largest economy rising in January above December readings
and market expectations.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by
Chris Reese)