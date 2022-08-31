Mexico central bank maintains 2022 economic growth forecast, cuts 2023 view

MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico on
Wednesday forecast 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) growth of
between 1.7% and 2.7%, maintaining its previous central estimate
for economic growth of 2.2%, the bank said in a quarterly
report.
Banxico, as the central bank is known, cut its forecast for
2023 economic growth, however.
For 2023, the bank forecasts GDP growth of between 0.8% and
2.4%, lowering it from a prior estimate of 1.4% to 3.4%.
The bank's Governor Victoria Rodriguez said she did not
foresee a recession in Latin America's second-largest economy.
"The context that we are living at a global level, of the
pandemic and the war and the high inflation that is leading
central banks to tighten their monetary stances, will have an
impact on growth," said Rodriguez. "However, not enough to bring
it to recession levels."
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by
