Mexico central bank maintains 2022 economic growth forecast, cuts 2023 view

08/31/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico on Wednesday forecast 2022 gross domestic product (GDP) growth of between 1.7% and 2.7%, maintaining its previous central estimate for economic growth of 2.2%, the bank said in a quarterly report.

Banxico, as the central bank is known, cut its forecast for 2023 economic growth, however.

For 2023, the bank forecasts GDP growth of between 0.8% and 2.4%, lowering it from a prior estimate of 1.4% to 3.4%.

The bank's Governor Victoria Rodriguez said she did not foresee a recession in Latin America's second-largest economy.

"The context that we are living at a global level, of the pandemic and the war and the high inflation that is leading central banks to tighten their monetary stances, will have an impact on growth," said Rodriguez. "However, not enough to bring it to recession levels." (Reporting by Anthony Esposito and Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Andrea Ricci)


© Reuters 2022
