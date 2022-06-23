Mexico central bank makes record rate increase, flags more hikes

Inflation in the year through mid-June hit 7.88%, well above the central bank's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point, data earlier in the day showed..

"For the next policy decisions, the board intends to continue raising the reference rate and will evaluate taking the same forceful measures if conditions so require," the bank said in a post-meeting statement after its ninth hike in a row.

Banxico, as the bank is known, has been raising rates as it tries to moderate spiraling consumer prices, having increased the benchmark rate by 375 basis points since mid-2021.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito, Dave Graham and Isabel Woodford; Additional reporting by Rodrigo Campos)