Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexico central bank says Ukraine crisis could spur new inflation

03/02/2022 | 04:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Bank of Mexico logo is seen on the facade of an office building in downtown Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's central bank on Wednesday said pandemic shocks on inflation have been deeper and longer lasting than expected, and the bank could not rule out new price pressures caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In a quarterly report, the Bank of Mexico, known as Banxico, said the Russia-Ukraine crisis could lead to higher commodity prices, especially for energy and agricultural products. Supply chain interruptions and higher wage costs could also lead to inflationary pressures, it said, while stressing that it is focused on monetary policy aimed at price stability.

Banxico governor Victoria Rodriguez cautioned in a news conference that it was too early to tell how the Russia-Ukraine crisis would affect prices and inflation, but said the conflict would be one of many factors taken into consideration in monetary policy decisions.

"We will be very attentive to how the conflict evolves. ... It will depend on the length and scope it might have," Rodriguez said. "It could impact the development of both energy and grains prices."

The central bank said it expects that inflationary pressures would diminish throughout 2022 and that annual headline inflation would average 4% in the fourth quarter and decline to near the bank's 3% target by the second quarter of 2023.

It also forecast that GDP would grow between 1.6% and 3.2% this year.

Rodriguez also noted that decisions by the U.S. Federal Reserve are one of the "relevant variables" that Banxico takes into account in its own monetary policy decisions.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, balancing high U.S. inflation against the complex new risks of a European land war, said earlier on Wednesday the central bank would begin "carefully" raising interest rates at its upcoming March meeting but would be ready to move more aggressively if inflation does not cool as quickly as expected.

(Reporting by Adriana Barrera, Ana Isabel Martinez, and Anthony Esposito; Editing by Chris Reese, Leslie Adler and Jonathan Oatis)

By Adriana Barrera


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.45% 0.7292 Delayed Quote.-0.04%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.53% 1.3403 Delayed Quote.-0.79%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.70% 0.7909 Delayed Quote.-0.21%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.10% 1.11225 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.20% 0.013224 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.30% 0.67867 Delayed Quote.-1.03%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:01pLogan says markets are functioning in an orderly way…
RE
05:00pLogan says standing repo facility and fima repo facility are pro…
RE
05:00pECB's Centeno warns of 'stagflation' from Russia-Ukraine conflict
RE
04:59pLogan says there is significant liquidity in the financial syste…
RE
04:58pNy fed's markets head logan says recent developments after russi…
RE
04:56pMexico central bank says Ukraine crisis could spur new inflation
RE
04:52pBiden Supreme Court pick Jackson to get March U.S. Senate committee hearings
RE
04:52pRussia to use rainy day fund to buy state OFZ rouble bonds from market
RE
04:52pChina asked Russia to delay Ukraine invasion until after Olympics -NYT
RE
04:50pUkraine invasion worsens UK inflation trade-off - BoE's Tenreyro
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Wall Street ends sharply higher, Powell assuages rate worries
3WRAPUP 5-H&M, Oracle and videogame maker EA add to corporate condemnati..
4TOP WRAP 15-Blast rocks Kyiv railway station as Russian advances stall
5Ericsson slides after DoJ warns of deal breach over Iraq probe

HOT NEWS