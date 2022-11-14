Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Mexico central banker Borja says bank's "synchronization" with the Fed is conditional

11/14/2022 | 01:26pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Mexico's Central Bank presents coin commemorating the 100th anniversary of the arrival of the Mennonites to Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The Bank of Mexico's "synchronization" with the U.S. Federal Reserve on monetary policy is conditional, central bank board member Galia Borja said at an event Monday.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Anthony Esposito)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.33% 0.67165 Delayed Quote.-7.66%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.17883 Delayed Quote.-12.52%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.17% 0.75232 Delayed Quote.-4.68%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.23% 1.03494 Delayed Quote.-8.94%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.62% 0.012349 Delayed Quote.-7.47%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.21% 0.61138 Delayed Quote.-10.52%
Latest news "Economy"
01:42pBiden-Xi climate cooperation to energise COP27 negotiations
RE
01:38pUnited Nations calls for Russia to be responsible for reparation in Ukraine
RE
01:38pNordex expects full-year operating loss to be 4% of revenue
RE
01:36pColombia's Grupo Argos Q3 net profit drops 9.2% after jump in costs
RE
01:34pU.S. court extends block on Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
RE
01:32pItaly outlaws facial recognition tech, except to fight crime
RE
01:32pHydro-Quebec worker charged with spying to help China, Canadian police say
RE
01:29pCotton set for worst day since October on dollar rebound
RE
01:26pMexico central banker Borja says bank's "synchronization" with the Fed is conditional
RE
01:25pG20 Summit: What you need to know now
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures decline on cautious Fed tone on inflation
2Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
3As regulators scrutinise FTX, investor focus swings to Crypto.com
4Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'
5Analyst recommendations: AMD, Bank of America, Global Payments...

HOT NEWS