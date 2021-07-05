Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexico chooses Pemex to operate Zama oil field - document, sources

07/05/2021 | 10:53am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's energy ministry has selected state company Pemex to operate a major oil field in southern Mexico that it shares with a consortium led by U.S. firm Talos Energy, according to a document and three sources close to the decision.

Both Pemex and Talos had argued they could best develop the Zama field, estimated to hold nearly 700 million barrels of oil, and said they had most of the oil reserves in their part of the deposit.

The document, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, showed that the energy ministry notified Pemex on Friday of its decision. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez, Adriana Barrera and Marianna Parraga; Writing by Daina Beth Solomon)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:23aItalian watchdog takes aim at delivery firm's gig-worker algorithms
RE
11:20aBank of Canada survey suggests broadening of economic recovery ahead
RE
11:17aSUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES  : Didi cybersecurity probe blindsides shareholders days after debut
RE
11:08aSterling edges up as PM looks to end England's COVID-19 restrictions
RE
11:06aIMF chief warns of 'dangerous divergence' in COVID recovery
RE
11:06aUK PM JOHNSON'S SPOKESMAN : Morrisons takeover proposals are commercial matter
RE
11:01aCOVID : Uk records 9 deaths on monday (15 deaths on sunday)
RE
11:01aCOVID : Uk records 27,334 cases on monday (24,248 cases on sunday)
RE
11:00aAbu Dhabi real estate firm, owned by ruling family, in dollar sukuk sale
RE
11:00aPublic, not polluters, too often pay to clean up environment, EU auditors say
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. : Apollo enters takeover battle for Britain's Morrisons
2Didi says app takedown may hit revenue, other U.S.-listed Chinese firms probed
3Saudi Arabia pushes back on UAE opposition to OPEC+ deal
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : CHINESE ANTITRUST REGULATOR TO BLOCK TENCENT'S VIDEOGAMING MERGER: sources
5THE LATEST FROM LONDON: UK PMI down from May

HOT NEWS