Mexico chooses Pemex to operate Zama oil field - document, sources

MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's energy ministry has
selected state company Pemex to operate a major oil field in
southern Mexico that it shares with a consortium led by U.S.
firm Talos Energy, according to a document and three
sources close to the decision.
Both Pemex and Talos had argued they could best develop the
Zama field, estimated to hold nearly 700 million barrels of oil,
and said they had most of the oil reserves in their part of the
deposit.
The document, a copy of which was seen by Reuters, showed
that the energy ministry notified Pemex on Friday of its
decision.
