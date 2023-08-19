The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects the powerful storm to near Mexico's popular Cabo San Lucas resort city by late on Friday, bringing dangerous rains.
Hilary is expected to weaken before hitting the U.S. West Coast this weekend.
STORY: In the tourist city of Los Cabos, police closed off access to the local beaches.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) expects the powerful storm to near Mexico's popular Cabo San Lucas resort city by late on Friday, bringing dangerous rains.
Hilary is expected to weaken before hitting the U.S. West Coast this weekend.
FAA issues requirement for GTF engine inspections to address high pressure turbine disk issue
Certain A Shares of Hangzhou Huaguang Advanced Welding Materials Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-AUG-2023.