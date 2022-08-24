Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexico early-August prices up 0.42%, rate hikes likely to continue

08/24/2022 | 07:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Mexican pesos are seen in this picture illustration

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican consumer prices rose 0.42% during the first half of August, pushing annual headline inflation to 8.62%, both slightly ahead of market expectations, data from the national INEGI statistics agency showed on Wednesday.

The closely watched core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.49% in early August. Annual core inflation stood at 7.97%.

The latest consumer price inflation numbers likely reinforce bets that Banxico, as the Bank of Mexico is known, will again hike its benchmark interest rate in September.

The Mexican central bank targets inflation of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast annual headline inflation to climb to 8.52% during the first half of the month, on the back of an expected 0.35% increase in the period.

Banxico hiked its benchmark interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point to a record 8.5% at its August meeting, mirroring the U.S. Federal Reserve's most recent policy decision as Mexican inflation surged to an over two-decade high.

The board of Banxico has voted to hike rates by a total of 450 basis points over the last 10 monetary policy meetings as the monetary authority struggles to bring inflation to target.

Considering the core index, INEGI said, prices of goods rose 0.72% and services were up 0.22% during the first half of August.

Within the non-core index, it added, prices of agricultural products increased 0.45% while those of energy and government-authorized tariffs rose 0.03%.

(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Additional reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Catherine Evans)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:46aMatch accuses apple of monopolistic conduct', high co…
RE
07:46aTinder-owner match group files antitrust case against…
RE
07:45aBoeing says plans to build on existing investments in India
RE
07:40aIran denies any link to targets hit by U.S. in Syria
RE
07:38aU.S. promises expanded visa services in Turkey after Ankara criticism
RE
07:38aChina to take more steps to support economy - state media cites cabinet
RE
07:38aGermany prioritizes energy transport on railways amid shallow Rhine
RE
07:37aFrench company Schneider considering a full buyout of AVEVA
RE
07:33aMexico early-August prices up 0.42%, rate hikes likely to continue
RE
07:31aTotalEnergies involved in jet fuel supply to Russian military, says Le Monde
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-'New shock' for European markets as gas price spike fuels infl..
2Publication of Interim Report January – June 2022
3Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2022 Results
4Central bankers head to U.S. mountains with a bad case of inflation ref..
5P/F Bakkafrost : Bakkafrost signs contract with local entrepreneurs on ..

HOT NEWS