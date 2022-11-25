Advanced search
Mexico economy grows 0.9% in Q3 with primary sector boost

11/25/2022 | 07:24am EST
FILE PHOTO: A view of Mexico city's skyline during a sunset

(Reuters) - Mexico's economy grew 0.9% in the third quarter from the previous three-month period, boosted mainly by the primary sector, national statistics agency INEGI said on Friday.

The quarterly growth, Mexico's third in a row, came in slightly below market expectations, which stood at 1.0%, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Preliminary data published by INEGI late last month had also pointed to a 1.0% expansion in the three months to September.

Repeating a trend seen in the previous quarter, Latin America's second-largest economy posted across-the-board growth in the period, with primary, secondary and tertiary sectors growing 2%, 0.6% and 1.1%, respectively.

In annual terms, the economy expanded 4.3% compared to a year earlier, INEGI said, beating expectations of 4.1% growth from economists polled by Reuters.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Steven Grattan)


© Reuters 2022
