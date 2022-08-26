Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexico expects EU trade deal to be approved in 2022, minister says

08/26/2022 | 07:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ninth Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - The European Union should sign off on its updated trade agreement with Mexico later this year, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Friday.

The EU and Latin America's second-biggest economy in 2018 reached an agreement in principle on updating their joint trade deal, but the coronavirus pandemic and a complex approval process have hampered final ratification in Europe.

Speaking to Mexican lawmakers, Ebrard said that concluding the process would depend on the EU, and that European officials had informed Mexico this would likely occur in 2022.

"We're expecting that this year they approve the update of the agreement that we already have with them," he said.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:14aGlobal market for EV batteries expected to reach $250 billion by 2030 - Chinese official
RE
12:59aRelatives of the 43 missing students demand justice
RE
12:52aPeru government proposes 9% budget increase for 2023
RE
12:30aCHINA'S VICE CHAIRMAN OF CPPCC WAN GANG : Market size of ev batt…
RE
08/26Drone footage shows submerged houses in Pakistan
RE
08/26Parents of missing Mexican students see ex-official's arrest as step toward justice
RE
08/26China July industrial profits down as COVID curbs, heatwaves hit
RE
08/26Pakistan's PM visits flood-devastated province
RE
08/26Cuba asks for U.S. technical assistance in oil fire clean-up
RE
08/26Exxon says it agrees to sell fayetteville shale assets…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China July industrial profits down as COVID curbs, heatwaves hit
2AFROMEDIA : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
3BSE : ICCL operations during Mock session from its Disaster Recovery Si..
4JSW : Rescue operation in the Knurów Section
5Peru government proposes 9% budget increase for 2023

HOT NEWS