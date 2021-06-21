Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexico extends deadline for re-do of disputed GM contract vote

06/21/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, June 21 (Reuters) - Mexican authorities on Monday extended the deadline for the union at a General Motors Co plant to re-do a disputed contract vote that has drawn U.S. scrutiny, warning that the plant's collective contract would be terminated if the date is missed.

The union at the plant in the central city of Silao must hold the vote before Aug. 20, the labor ministry said in a statement.

The original union-led vote in April was scrapped after officials flagged "serious irregularities" in the process.

The findings prompted the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) to make the first-ever request for a review of potential labor violations under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), a trade pact that replaced NAFTA.

Mexico's labor ministry on May 11 had ordered the GM union to hold a new vote within 30 days.

After the deadline passed, the U.S. labor federation AFL-CIO said it was "deeply concerned" over the delays, and U.S. lawmakers urged GM to ensure it would comply with USMCA requirements.

The deadline was pushed back at the union's request to ensure there would be no logistical "impediments" for the majority of workers to participate, the labor ministry said.

GM workers in Silao are represented by the Miguel Trujillo Lopez union, which is affiliated with the Confederation of Mexican Workers (CTM), one of Mexico's largest and oldest labor organizations.

Tereso Medina, head of the Miguel Trujillo Lopez union, said the request to push back the date stemmed from "an issue of responsibility," as General Motors grapples with a global semiconductor chips shortage that has forced some pauses in production.

He added his union will not miss the Aug. 20 deadline for the next vote, in which workers will decide whether to keep their current collective contract.

Such ratification votes are required under Mexico's 2019 labor reform, which underpins the USMCA's labor provisions, to ensure workers are not bound to contracts that were signed behind their backs.

GM and the office of the USTR did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Additional reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pU.S. TRADE BOSS TAI : We will not incentivize firms to move jobs overseas
RE
05:15pCANADA STOCKS - TSX rises 0.78% to 20,156.36
RE
05:12pRegulators tell Biden US financial system in good shape-White House
RE
05:12pNY Fed's Williams says he is not concerned by higher use of reverse repo facility
RE
05:01pMexico extends deadline for re-do of disputed GM contract vote
RE
05:01pMexico extends deadline for re-do of disputed GM contract vote
RE
04:59pWall Street recovers from Friday's rout, dollar falters
RE
04:59pOil rallies on weaker dollar and Iran supply uncertainty
RE
04:57pU.S. SEC charges operators of Treasury bill mutual fund with fraud
RE
04:56pDelta says it is hiring more than 1,000 pilots by next summer -memo
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin tumbles 10% in wake of deepening China crackdown
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
3Wall Street recovers from Friday's rout, dollar falters
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE : fires CEO in 'surprise' move after restructuring
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS