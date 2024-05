May 20 (Reuters) - Mexico is looking at options to squeeze its banks for more tax revenue, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The options include restricting tax deductions and even imposing a windfall tax on profits, though efforts like the latter are unlikely for now as it requires a change in the law, the report said, citing people familiar with the discussions. (Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Jamie Freed)