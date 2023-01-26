Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Mexico finds over 50 unaccompanied kids from Guatemala in migrant truck

01/26/2023 | 11:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican authorities on Thursday stopped a crowded truck transporting nearly 70 migrants from Guatemala, mostly unaccompanied children, the country's National Institute of Migration (INM) said in a statement.

The INM said federal Mexican agents spotted the truck at a checkpoint in Mexico's northern Chihuahua state, which borders the United States.

It said there were 67 migrants from Guatemala traveling in the truck, including 57 unaccompanied minors, mostly boys, aged between 14 and 17. The group also included a mother and daughter, it added, all without proper migration permits.

The truck driver was referred to Mexico's Attorney General's Office, it added, while the family and unaccompanied kids will be handed over to state authorities for the protection of children and teenagers.

Earlier in January, Mexican immigration agents found three unaccompanied Salvadoran children stranded on an islet on the Rio Grande, which straddles the U.S.-Mexico border.

December saw a near record number of apprehensions at the border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, though this number plummeted in January in the wake of new migrant restrictions imposed by U.S. President Joe Biden.

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire; Editing by Sarah Morland and Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
01:00aU.S. wants World Trade Organization dispute system fixed by 2024
RE
01:00aEase capital rules on EU banks to boost lending, banking industry says
RE
12:59aIndia's sunoil imports rise to record as Russia-Ukraine fight for market share
RE
12:59aINDIA STOCKS-Adani Group fallout drags Indian shares to 3-month low
RE
12:58aRupee little changed on equity market woes, stronger dollar
RE
12:57aIndia's jan sunoil imports seen rising to record 473,000 t vs 19…
RE
12:49aIndia's Bajaj Auto rises over 7% on profit beat
RE
12:45aTata's Air India to seal half of jumbo plane order - sources
RE
12:34aMarketmind: Stumbling away
RE
12:26aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher as -2-
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Transcript : KLA Corporation, Q2 2023 Earnings Call, Jan 26, 2023
2Asian shares at 9-month high after resilient U.S economic data
3Morgans rates EVN as Add
4Marketmind: Stumbling away
5Hong Kong stocks ease ahead of China market reopening after Lunar New Y..

HOT NEWS