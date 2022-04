MEXICO CITY, April 29 (Reuters) - Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio told a press conference on Friday that the economy and public finances remain solid, following the publication of first quarter economic growth data.

Mexico's economy grew 0.9% in the first quarter from the previous three-month period for the first time in three quarters, a preliminary estimate from the national statistics agency INEGI showed earlier in the day. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito)