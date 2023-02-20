Mexico headline, core inflation both seen dropping in early Feb

MEXICO CITY, Feb 20 - Mexico's inflation is
forecast to have eased in the first half of February, a Reuters
poll showed on Monday, though consumer prices remain well above
the central bank's target, and is likely to make way for another
interest rate hike.
The median forecast of 13 analysts forecast annual headline
inflation of 7.80% in the first half of February, below the
7.88% recorded in the second half of January.
Annual core inflation, which strips out volatile food and
energy products, is expected to have dipped to 8.42%, down from
8.46% in the previous fortnight, and sinking from its peak of
8.66% in the first half of November.
Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, has raised
its key interest rate by 700 basis points since its rate-hiking
cycle started in June 2021. Earlier this month it raised the
rate by a larger-than-expected 50 basis points to 11%,, as
inflation remains far above its target of 3%, plus or minus 1
percentage point.
At its next meeting on March 30, a smaller hike could be on
the cards, Banxico said.
Banxico deputy bank governor Jonathan Heath told Reuters
last week that the bank's monetary tightening cycle is nearing
its end and nominal interest rates could top out at between
11.25% and 11.75%, at which point rates would be kept steady to
allow them to take effect.
In the first half of February, consumer prices were forecast
to have risen by 0.38% compared to the previous fortnight, while
the core index likely rose 0.39%.
Mexico's statistics institute will release inflation data
for the first half of February on Thursday.
(Reporting by Noe Torres; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin
in Buenos Aires; Writing by Isabel Woodford; Editing by Sandra
Maler)