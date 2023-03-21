MEXICO CITY, March 21 (Reuters) - Mexico's inflation likely eased in the first half of March, but still remained well above the official target, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday, reinforcing bets the central bank will raise again its key in the next meeting.

The median forecast of 21 analysts sees annual headline inflation at 7.26%, down from 7.48% in the second half of February, which would mark the fourth consecutive two-week period decline.

The core index, which strips out volatile food and energy products, is forecast to have slid to 8.15% year-on-year, marking the third consecutive fortnight of slowdown.

Both still remain well above the central bank's target of 3%, plus or minus 1 percentage point.

Rising inflation has pushed the Bank of Mexico to hike its key lending rate by 700 basis points to 11.00% during the current hiking cycle, which began in June 2021.

Banxico last increased its benchmark rate by 50 basis points (bps) and said the board's next rate hike "could be of lower magnitude."

The Bank of Mexico's Governor Victoria Rodriguez said last week February inflation data was good news, underscoring that upcoming data will need to be considered before the bank's next monetary policy decision scheduled for March 30.

In the first half of March, consumer prices were forecast to have risen 0.28% compared to the previous two-week period, while the core index likely rose 0.30%.

Mexico's statistics institute will release inflation data for the first half of March on Thursday. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Writing by Valentine Hilaire Editing by Alistair Bell)