Mexico headline inflation seen at highest level of 2022 in March

MEXICO CITY, APRIL 4 - Mexico's headline inflation likely accelerated in March to its highest level so far this year, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, reinforcing bets the central bank will continue raising its key rate.

The median forecast of 16 analysts surveyed by Reuters was for inflation to rise to 7.36% in March, from 7.28% in February.

For core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy items, the survey anticipates a rate of 6.70%, a level not reached since mid-2001.

The Bank of Mexico raised its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points last month, its seventh straight hike, citing tightening global monetary and financial conditions, and the prevailing uncertainty and rising inflationary pressure linked to the war in Ukraine.

The central bank, which has a permanent inflation target of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance range above and below that, has its next monetary policy decision scheduled for May 12.

In March alone, Mexican consumer prices are estimated to have increased by 0.90% according to the survey, with core inflation seen advancing 0.65%.

Mexico's national statistics agency will publish consumer price index data for March on Thursday. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Writing by Valentine Hilaire Editing by Marguerita Choy)