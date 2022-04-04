Mexico headline inflation seen at highest level of 2022 in March

MEXICO CITY, APRIL 4 - Mexico's headline inflation
likely accelerated in March to its highest level so far this
year, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, reinforcing bets the
central bank will continue raising its key rate.
The median forecast of 16 analysts surveyed by Reuters was
for inflation to rise to 7.36% in March, from 7.28% in February.
For core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and
energy items, the survey anticipates a rate of 6.70%, a level
not reached since mid-2001.
The Bank of Mexico raised its benchmark interest rate by 50
basis points last month, its seventh straight hike, citing
tightening global monetary and financial conditions, and the
prevailing uncertainty and rising inflationary pressure linked
to the war in Ukraine.
The central bank, which has a permanent inflation target of
3%, with a one percentage point tolerance range above and below
that, has its next monetary policy decision scheduled for May
12.
In March alone, Mexican consumer prices are estimated to
have increased by 0.90% according to the survey, with core
inflation seen advancing 0.65%.
Mexico's national statistics agency will publish consumer
price index data for March on Thursday.
(Reporting by Noe Torres; Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin
in Buenos Aires; Writing by Valentine Hilaire
Editing by Marguerita Choy)