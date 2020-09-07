Mexico inflation likely rose above 4% in August to 15-month high

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Mexican annual consumer
price inflation likely accelerated above the central bank's
target range in August, pushed up by increases in the cost of
goods and some agricultural produce, a Reuters poll showed on
Monday.
The median forecast of 16 analysts surveyed was for
inflation to reach 4.02%, up from 3.62% in July. That would take
the rate to its highest level since May 2019.
Mexico's central bank, which has cut its benchmark lending
rate by 375 basis points since August last year to 4.5%, targets
consumer price inflation of 3%, with a one percentage point
tolerance band above or below that figure.
Compared with the previous month, prices were expected to
have increased 0.38% in August, the poll showed. The core price
index, which strips out some volatile elements, was predicted to
have risen 0.27% on the month.
The core annual rate of inflation was seen advancing to
3.92%.
Mexico's national statistics agency is due to publish the
latest inflation data on Wednesday morning.
