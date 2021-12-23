Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexico inflation lower than forecast, but core prices stir concern

12/23/2021 | 10:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A vendor arranges tomatoes in his stall at a street market, in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Inflation in Mexico was lower than expected during the first half of December, data showed on Thursday, though core inflation exceeded forecasts, prompting a member of the central bank's board to voice concern about underlying price pressures.

National statistics agency INEGI said inflation reached 7.45% in early December after averaging 7.37% in November, which was the highest rate in Mexico since early 2001.

An initial Reuters poll predicted inflation would come in at 7.73% in early December.. With final survey responses, the consensus forecast stood at 7.67%.

The core rate of inflation, which strips out some volatile items, hit 5.87%, above analysts' prediction for 5.70%. The initial Reuters consensus forecast for core inflation was 5.68% after the core rate had reached 5.67% in November.

Jonathan Heath, a board member of the Bank of Mexico, which last week raised its benchmark interest rate 50 basis points to 5.50% to try to contain price pressures, expressed concern over the continuing acceleration in core inflation.

"Although headline inflation managed to decelerate at the margin, this is not good news, as the core of the problem persists," Heath said on Twitter.

The central bank last week also revised up its expectations for Mexican inflation at the end of this year and for 2022.

The bank targets inflation of 3%, with a one percentage point tolerance range above and below that.

Compared to the previous two-week period, consumer prices rose 0.10% in the first half of December. The core index meanwhile climbed by 0.59%, the INEGI data showed.

(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Mark Heinrich and Andrew Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:45aHeads of Russian, UK armed forces discuss global security in phone call -TASS
RE
10:45aS&P 500 hovers near record high as Omicron worries recede
RE
10:45aBiden signs bill banning imports from Xinjiang over forced labor concerns
RE
10:44aSouth African rand and stocks ride global rally
RE
10:43aHSBC buys India L&T's mutual fund arm for $425 mln
RE
10:41aU.S. Consumer Sentiment Rose in December -- University of Michigan
DJ
10:37aU.S. new home sales race to seven-month high in November
RE
10:30aMexico inflation lower than forecast, but core prices stir concern
RE
10:28aDefense Dept staff test positive for COVID after base tour
RE
10:25aBiden Omicron measures too little, too late for fast-moving virus -experts
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tencent hands shareholders $16.4 billion windfall in the form of JD.com..
2Tesla CEO Musk says he is 'almost done' with stock sales; shares rally
3Intel apologises in China over Xinjiang supplier statement
4U.S. stocks close up as Omicron fears fall; 'Santa Claus rally' may be ..
5Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AT&T, Cisco, T-Mobile, Verizon...

HOT NEWS