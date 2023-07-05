MEXICO CITY, July 5 (Reuters) - Mexican inflation likely cooled for the fifth straight month in June but remained above the central bank's 3% target, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, reinforcing expectations the central bank will hold the country's interest rate steady for some time.

The median forecast of 15 analysts sees annual inflation in June at 5.02%, which would be the lowest rate since March 2021 and a significant drop from last year's 22-year highs.

The core index, which strips out volatile food and energy costs, is seen at 6.87%, its lowest level since March 2022.

The Bank of Mexico last month held its benchmark interest rate at 11.25% for the second consecutive time, warning it would be necessary to hold the rate for an "extended period."

Consumer prices were forecast to have risen 0.09% in June from the previous month, while the core index likely rose 0.27%, the poll showed. (MXINFL=ECI), (MXCPIX=ECI)

Mexico's statistics institute will release June inflation data on Friday. (Reporting by Noe Torres Editing by Alistair Bell)