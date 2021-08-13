Mexico logs $10 bln in foreign outflows from debt market, on track for record year

MEXICO CITY, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Mexico is on track to mark a
second year of record foreign capital outflows from the
country's sovereign debt market, with more than $10 billion
having left so far.
Persistent high inflation, a fresh wave of COVID-19 and
uncertainty created by government policy decisions have dampened
appetite for Mexican debt.
Some 202 billion pesos ($10 billion) in capital left the
market during January-July, compared to 257 billion pesos for
all of 2020, central bank figures show. In July alone, the
exodus hit 67.5 billion pesos.
Inflation was twice the official 3% target in April and has
not eased much since, forcing the central bank to raise its key
rate twice to 4.5%.
While the Mexican economy has made a recovery from last year
when it contracted 8.5% due to the pandemic, that progress is
now threatened by a surge in COVID-19 infections.
"(The infections) have significantly increased risk aversion
in our country," said Janneth Quiroz, deputy director of
analysis for brokerage Monex.
Reflecting that increase in risk aversion, the yield on
Mexico's benchmark 10-year bond was 6.97% on Friday,
compared with 5.30% at the end of 2020.
Analysts said some government decisions that have hit the
interests of private companies, particularly in the energy
sector, have also increased the perception of risk for Mexico's
economy.
"The uncertainty that has been generated about respect for
the rule of law has been a constant criticism from within the
private sector," Ramse Gutierrez, co-chief investment officer at
asset manager Franklin Templeton, told Reuters.
Gutierrez added that funds were being drawn out of Mexico
due to the inclusion of China's bonds in emerging market debt
indexes, driving foreign holdings of that country's bonds to
record levels.
