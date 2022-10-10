Advanced search
Mexico names new tax authority chief

10/10/2022
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador designated Antonio Martinez to be the new head of Mexico's new tax authority (SAT) on Monday in replacement of Raquel Buenrostro, who was named as economy minister last week.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS