STORY: :: Mexico's leader says a deal with the U.S. would

deport non-Mexican migrants directly home

:: June 5, 2024

:: Mexico City, Mexico

:: Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico President

"We spoke to President Biden, who was very respectful, and everything is fine. This Friday there will be a meeting in Washington. We are searching for an agreement so that if they decide to deport somebody, they can do so directly. And we're supporting them to reach this agreement. We treat migrants very well. But why do we have to triangulate? In any case, we are cooperating and supporting President Biden."

The Mexican leader stressed he is willing to work with U.S. authorities on the policy, following the executive action announced on Tuesday by President Joe Biden that seeks to reduce the flow of U.S.-bound migrants ahead of November's election.

The new asylum restrictions, which took effect on Wednesday, allow U.S. authorities to deport or send back to Mexico migrants who cross the border unlawfully without the chance to claim asylum.