Mexico nominates Omar Mejia Castelazo for central bank board

MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry
said on Thursday it is nominating Omar Mejia Castelazo to serve
as deputy governor of the central bank, replacing Gerardo
Esquivel who is widely regarded as the board's most dovish
member and whose term has just ended.
The nomination of Mejia, a current advisor to the Banxico,
as the Mexican central bank is known, will have to be ratified
in Congress.
If ratified, Mejia would join the Banxico's five-member
board as it nears the end of its current rate-hiking cycle which
began in June of 2021 and has seen rates increased by a total of
650 basis points.
Banxico's board is considering another interest rate hike at
its next monetary policy meeting scheduled for Feb. 9, minutes
of the central bank board's December meeting released earlier on
Thursday showed.
(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle;
Editing by Stephen Coates)