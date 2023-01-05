Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Mexico nominates Omar Mejia Castelazo for central bank board

01/05/2023 | 05:40pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry said on Thursday it is nominating Omar Mejia Castelazo to serve as deputy governor of the central bank, replacing Gerardo Esquivel who is widely regarded as the board's most dovish member and whose term has just ended.

The nomination of Mejia, a current advisor to the Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, will have to be ratified in Congress.

If ratified, Mejia would join the Banxico's five-member board as it nears the end of its current rate-hiking cycle which began in June of 2021 and has seen rates increased by a total of 650 basis points.

Banxico's board is considering another interest rate hike at its next monetary policy meeting scheduled for Feb. 9, minutes of the central bank board's December meeting released earlier on Thursday showed. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2023
Latest news "Economy"
05:47pU.S. authorities probe FTX engineer Singh -Bloomberg News
RE
05:41pWho is Alex Mashinsky, the man behind the alleged Celsius crypto fraud?
RE
05:40pMexico nominates Omar Mejia Castelazo for central bank board
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.69% to 97.73 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Lost 0.78% to $1.0523 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Lost 1.19% to $1.1911 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.58% to 133.40 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDogecoin Gained 0.62% to $0.072 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEthereum Lost 0.07% to $1251.32 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pBitcoin Gained 0.15% to $16845.63 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Marketmind: Minutes come, minutes go
2Morning Bid: Rate cut talk, already!
3Amazon to lay off over 17,000 workers - WSJ
4NOVO NORDISK : Sell rating from Jefferies
5Nokia appoints Rolf Werner as its Head of Europe

HOT NEWS