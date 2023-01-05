Mexico nominates Omar Mejia Castelazo for central bank board

MEXICO CITY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry said on Thursday it is nominating Omar Mejia Castelazo to serve as deputy governor of the central bank, replacing Gerardo Esquivel who is widely regarded as the board's most dovish member and whose term has just ended.

The nomination of Mejia, a current advisor to the Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known, will have to be ratified in Congress.

If ratified, Mejia would join the Banxico's five-member board as it nears the end of its current rate-hiking cycle which began in June of 2021 and has seen rates increased by a total of 650 basis points.

Banxico's board is considering another interest rate hike at its next monetary policy meeting scheduled for Feb. 9, minutes of the central bank board's December meeting released earlier on Thursday showed. (Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Writing by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Stephen Coates)