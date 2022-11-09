Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Mexico nominates central banker Esquivel for IDB presidency- sources

11/09/2022 | 02:21pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Mexican central bank board member Gerardo Esquivel, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico has nominated Mexican central bank board member Gerardo Esquivel for the presidency of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), four people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had previously said Alicia Barcena, former head of the United Nation's regional economic body, would be the country's candidate for the role.

Headquartered in Washington, the IDB is a key investor in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was responsible for $23.4 billion in financing and other financial commitments in 2021.

The IDB had no comment on the report.

Esquivel, 56, is regarded as perhaps the most doveish member of the board of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), and his term there is currently scheduled to conclude in December.

Still, Esquivel could potentially be asked to stay on at Banxico. His nomination to lead the IDB would not preclude that possibility were the bid to be unsuccessful, a Mexican official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Esquivel is a respected academic with a profound understanding of the challenges involved in combating poverty in Latin America, the official said.

It was unclear why Mexico had changed tack on Barcena, who was only recently appointed as Mexican ambassador to Chile.

Former IDB president Mauricio Claver-Carone, the only American president in the bank's history, was fired in September after an investigation showed he had an intimate relationship with a subordinate, Reuters exclusively reported.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal in Washington, Dave Graham and Cassandra Garrison in Mexico City and Jorgelina do Rosario in London)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
02:31pEu countries, lawmakers likely to reach deal next week…
RE
02:30pNz govt: expects it to take up to 2 years to implement "open ban…
RE
02:30pNew Zealand Government says it will introduce 'open banking'
RE
02:30pNew zealand government says it will introduce "open banking"…
RE
02:29pTwitters roth says on efforts to combat hateful conduct have re…
RE
02:28pSam Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research website taken down amid FTX turmoil
RE
02:27pPrivate equity firm TPG reports 60% drop in earnings as asset sales plummet
RE
02:26pProsecutors to investigate possible perjury charge against German cardinal
RE
02:25pCanada readies new Indo-Pacific strategy amid tense China ties
RE
02:25pBinance likely to walk away from FTX deal-WSJ
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Elon Musk sells 19.5 million Tesla shares worth $3.95 billion - SEC fil..
2Asia stocks advance as investors await U.S. midterm election results
3Analyst recommendations: Coca-Cola, Lyft, Garmin, Qiagen, Marks and Spe..
4Disney shares fall as rising streaming costs spook investors
5Publication of Interim Report January – September 2022

HOT NEWS