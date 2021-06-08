Mexico not eyeing tax hikes in fiscal reform -deputy finance minister

MEXICO CITY, June 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's government does not
envisage tax increases in an upcoming fiscal reform plan, but
will consider closing loopholes, improving taxing efficiency and
expanding the taxable base, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel
Yorio said on Tuesday.
"In 2021, we find ourselves in a situation where Mexico has
no need to increase tax rates," Yorio told Reuters in an
interview.
"We're not going to increase tax rates. We're probably going
to make administrative improvements, expand the tax base and
close the fiscal gaps and obviously, analyze the proposals that
may come from the different economic actors, including the new
Congress," said Yorio.
Mexico is finalizing its fiscal reform, but the plan is
still in the works and details are being ironed out.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador aims to increase
Mexico's tax take to 15% of gross domestic product (GDP), from
around 14.2% of GDP currently, Yorio said.
With the aim of boosting the lowest tax take in the
Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, Lopez
Obrador's administration has made efforts to increase tax
collection and crack down on evasion to squeeze more revenue out
of businesses.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) last year urged Mexico
to enact a tax reform once a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic
took hold to boost the economy and support spending in the
medium-term.
G20 countries, including Mexico, will consider a broader
accord next month in Venice on the heels of a historic G7 deal
reached at the weekend that aims to squeeze more money out of
multinational companies and reduce incentives for low-tax
offshore havens.
"We're going to have to obviously modify some laws, rules
and be in line with the agreements reached at the G20," said
Yorio, adding the changes could mean increased tax revenues in
Mexico.
The government will need to negotiate the reform with
lawmakers, after Mexicans voted in a new lower house of Congress
on Sunday.
"Some new members of Congress could put environmental or
sustainability-related taxes on the table and these new concepts
will obviously have to be analyzed to see if they are included
or not," Yorio said.
He added that the planned fiscal reform plan will likely not
include new taxes, with the exception of the minimum global
corporate tax rate agreed at the G7, and which will be discussed
at the G20.
(Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Tom Hogue and Raju
Gopalakrishnan)