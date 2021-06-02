Mexico now ready to welcome private lithium miners

MEXICO CITY, June 2 (Reuters) - Mexico's leftist ruling
party has dropped plans to nationalize lithium production and is
now pushing to welcome private investors to help develop the
country's potential in the metal used to make batteries, the
senior lawmaker behind the proposal told Reuters.
Mexico, a major copper and silver producer, is home to large
potential reserves of lithium, used in electric vehicle (EV)
batteries. Most of it is in hard-to-tap clay deposits that are
costly and technically difficult to mine.
After touting the possibility of a state-run lithium
monopoly late last year, Sen. Alejandro Armenta, chairman of the
upper chamber's finance committee and a key ally of President
Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said he will instead author a bill
to promote a regulated marketplace in the nascent sector.
"We're convinced that we need private investment and we're
allies of domestic investors and also foreign investors who
respect us," said Armenta, attributing his new posture to having
studied regulatory frameworks for lithium in other countries.
Armenta said a market-friendly lithium bill will be
introduced in September with the start of a new legislative
session, following June 6 mid-term elections.
Mexico's nationalistic president, who favors state-centric
oil and power markets, said in March that his government was
analyzing the possibility of taking a larger stake in lithium.
He did not go into detail.
In recent weeks, a friendlier message to business has
emerged from officials and candidates from the ruling National
Regeneration Movement (MORENA) after Lopez Obrador's clashes
with business elites.
Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier told local radio last
month that the government was considering a public-private
partnership to develop lithium. She suggested the state might
have a 51% stake, a blueprint Armenta says he also now backs.
In the energy sector, private oil majors have mostly balked
at joint ventures with national oil giant Pemex if the state-run
company runs operations and it was unclear if lithium investors
would react similarly.
TRAPPED IN CLAY
Surging demand for the ultra-light metal has fueled a global
scramble to secure supplies, spurred by a planned wave of new
electric autos by mid-decade from the likes of General Motors
and Ford.
Developing Mexico's lithium riches could help diversify
global sources currently concentrated in a few countries, led by
Australia and Chile.
Lithium producers have been seeking to aggressively ramp up
output. Top producer Albemarle this year eyes doubling
capacity, and No. 2 SQM expects to grow volumes of
lithium carbonate by more than 70% in 2021.
Lithium is produced either from brine, commonly found in
South America, or spodumene hard rock, usually in Australia,
with proven extraction technologies largely limited to saline
evaporation ponds and traditional ore processing.
Lithium-rich saline brines account for about three-quarters
of global output, with rock mining making up the rest.
Mexican deposits found to date, however, are mostly trapped
in clay soils.
That distribution is why Fernando Alanis, former chief
executive of top silver miner Peñoles, is downbeat on Mexico's
potential to become a new lithium hot spot.
"Unfortunately, Mexico's potential doesn't really exist
because there isn't a commercial process to remove lithium from
clays," said Alanis, who in his role as a president of Mexico's
mining chamber is normally an industry cheerleader.
Several lithium clay projects are under development
elsewhere including Lithium Americas Corp.’s Nevada
project. The company has said it is confident it will be able to
extract lithium from clay through a process that involves acid
leaching
Top Mexico prospector Bacanora Lithium, which holds
four concessions in the northern state of Sonora, has claimed to
be closest to launching production. In 2018, it forecast output
of 17,500 tonnes of lithium carbonate by 2020.
The target has been pushed back, and the firm's current
guidance is production will begin in 2023 and ramp up to 35,000
tonnes annually. If achieved, its one project would catapult
Mexico to major producer status.
Global production stood at about 82,000 tonnes last year,
according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Bacanora's delays have not slowed bets on the firm which saw
its London-listed shares surge 30% in early May (May 6)after
China's Ganfeng Lithium, a major battery maker and
Tesla supplier, offered to take over the company.
Bacanora declined comment on how it aims to process the
clay-based lithium deposit in Sonora or its view of Armenta's
new legislative proposal.
