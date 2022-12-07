Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Mexico peso seen resilient through economic slowdown in 2023

12/07/2022 | 06:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A twenty pesos coin is seen, in this picture illustration

BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The Mexican peso will weaken only modestly in 2023 through a gathering economic slowdown as confidence in the country's moderate policies and manageable debt metrics remains high, a Reuters poll of currency strategists showed.

Having appreciated 2.2% from the start of the fourth quarter to 19.73 per U.S. dollar on Monday, Mexico's currency is now trading close to its strongest levels since before the outset of the coronavirus pandemic.

In one year, the peso is seen changing hands at 20.16 per U.S. dollar, according to the median estimate of 22 strategists polled Dec. 1-5, 2.2% softer than this week but within its 18.0-22.0 range of the last five years, excluding a drop in early 2020.

The main challenges for the Mexican currency in the medium-term are a deteriorating economy and how Banxico, as the central bank is known, continues adapting to the U.S. Federal Reserve's anti-inflation strategy.

Amid rising worries about a possible contraction in the world's largest economy in 2023, private sector analysts expect growth in neighboring Mexico to slow to 0.95% next year from 2.8% in 2022.

"The U.S. recession will impact Mexico's growth and USD flows into the economy could fall," said Ricardo Aguilar, chief economist at Invex, who forecast the peso at 21.15 per U.S. dollar in one year.

However, the conservative approach of both Banxico and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government continues to support financial sentiment in Mexico, with Fitch Ratings highlighting its prudent policies last month.

The Mexican central bank has increased its key interest rate by 600 basis points since mid-2021 to 10.0%. Banxico Governor Victoria Rodriguez has said at least one more increase is in the offing.

Year to date, the peso is up 3.9%, while the Brazilian real has gained 5.5%.

In the poll, Brazil's currency was forecast to strengthen 2.1% from this week's levels to 5.17 per U.S. dollar in one year.

As reflected in last month's Reuters foreign exchange survey, contrary to some extreme market views, traders are keeping a cautious attitude as Brazil's President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva takes his time to decide on his cabinet.

The currency may be underpinned by a potentially stricter-than-expected stance at the central bank that could lead to tighter policy than previously thought in the face of renewed inflation worries amid calls for more spending.

(For other stories from the December Reuters foreign exchange poll:)

(Reporting and polling by Gabriel Burin in Buenos Aires; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

By Gabriel Burin


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANADIAN DOLLAR / BRAZILIAN REAL (CAD/BRL) -0.05% 3.8328 Delayed Quote.-12.11%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / MEXICAN PESO (CAD/MXN) -0.16% 14.566642 Delayed Quote.-10.74%
EURO / BRAZILIAN REAL (EUR/BRL) 0.82% 5.525 Delayed Quote.-12.73%
EURO / MEXICAN PESO (EUR/MXN) 0.34% 20.75775 Delayed Quote.-11.21%
US DOLLAR / BRAZILIAN REAL (USD/BRL) 0.49% 5.2607 Delayed Quote.-5.50%
US DOLLAR / MEXICAN PESO (USD/MXN) 0.03% 19.7671 Delayed Quote.-3.76%
Latest news "Economy"
06:37aEU ramps up moves to limit financial link with post-Brexit London
RE
06:37aRussian forces killed hundreds of civilians early in Ukraine war, UN report says
RE
06:33aUK-based INEOS agrees to buy 50% of Sinopec's Tianjin petchem plant
RE
06:32aEU agrees law to make airlines pay more to pollute
RE
06:30aLightning kills 907 in India as extreme weather surges in 2022
RE
06:30aGhana says consequences for debt exchange hold-outs still being negotiated
RE
06:30aFrench watchdog orders Amazon to pay $3.5 million in penalties
RE
06:26aMexico peso seen resilient through economic slowdown in 2023
RE
06:25aBanks face 6% capital hike from remaining Basel rules, says Bank of England
RE
06:24aItaly's Meloni and daughter targeted by online death threat
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation miss puts central bankers on back foot
2FLATEXDEGIRO : Goldman Sachs lowers his opinion and switches to Neutral
3Exor to Join Amsterdam's AEX Index Following Listing Switch
4KERING : From a Buy to Neutral rating by UBS
5Stocks rally sputters as growth fears resurface

HOT NEWS