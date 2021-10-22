Mexico postpones low sulfur diesel rule until 2025 -sources

MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Mexico on Friday delayed for
three years a rule mandating that new trucks and buses use
low-sulfur diesel, arguing the fuel is not currently available
everywhere in the country, according to sources and an
environment ministry document seen by Reuters.
COMARNAT, a government body that helps design and enforce
environmental norms, agreed that until the end of 2024, motors
that use conventional diesel can keep being used in Mexico,
alongside motors built with new technologies.
The delay to the rules was approved at a meeting on Friday,
two transport industry sources with direct knowledge of the
discussions told Reuters. The environment ministry did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government is under
pressure from environmentalists for its strong support for
fossil fuels that affect both air quality and greenhouse gas
emissions.
Plans to mandate ultra-low-sulfur diesel (ULSD) were
designed to reduce pollution from transporting everything from
school children to cement and especially the massive volume of
U.S. imports that cross Mexico's northern border.
Compared with conventional diesel, low-sulfur diesel can
reduce harmful air contaminants like nitrogen oxide and tiny
particulate matter by upwards of 90%, according to the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency.
Unless there is a further delay, from 2025, only trucks and
buses that can use diesel containing no more than 15 parts per
million (PPM) sulfur will be allowed on Mexican roads. Current
rules allow fuel containing up to 500 PPM sulfur.
In September 2020, Mexico had postponed the rule until
December this year, citing challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The agreement on Friday states that "insufficient
availability" was behind the new postponement, citing an earlier
decision by the Energy Regulatory Commission giving state oil
company Petroleos Mexicanos until December 2024 to fully supply
the country with cleaner diesel.
"It will be available starting Jan. 1 of 2025," the document
says.
Mexico imports a large portion of the clean diesel it sells
in service stations across the country.
KEEP ON TRUCKING
In June, associations including truck manufacturers and
operators pointed to an industry study showing shrinking
ultra-low-sulfur diesel availability at gasoline stations in
Mexico.
At the time, the trucking lobby asked for a delay, arguing
that implementation would actually cause more reliance on older,
heavily polluting trucks.
In its decision, the environment ministry considered the
lobby's argument that uncertainty over availability of the
cleaner fuel would stall the purchase of newer vehicles that
sharply cut tailpipe emissions despite using conventional
diesel.
