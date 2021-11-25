Mexico prepared to escalate auto content dispute with U.S, minister says

MEXICO CITY, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's Economy Minister
Tatiana Clouthier said on Thursday she was working with the auto
sector and the Canadian government to determine when to call for
an arbitration panel https://www.reuters.com/business/autos-transportation/exclusive-mexico-seek-expert-panel-fix-auto-dispute-with-us-sources-say-2021-10-26
to resolve a dispute with the United States over auto content
rules.
Mexico in August requested that the U.S. government initiate
formal consultations on the dispute over the rules, which were
agreed to in the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).
But Clouthier said Washington has not budged in its stance.
"The U.S. government has a wrong interpretation, in our view
and Canada's view," Clouthier told lawmakers in Mexico's
Congress.
"We are about to start the next stage ... We're working with
the auto sector and Canada to determine the right moment to
start the panel."
Using the panel would escalate the tussle over automotive
content rules, which were at the heart of former U.S. President
Donald Trump's drive to replace the North American Free Trade
Agreement (NAFTA) with what became USMCA.
Mexico favors a more flexible interpretation of the auto
industry regulations than the United States, which sought an
overhaul of NAFTA in order to protect U.S. manufacturing jobs.
U.S. trade unions argue that jobs have migrated to
lower-cost Mexican plants since NAFTA first took effect in 1994.
(Reporting by Sharay Angulo; writing by Daina Beth Solomon;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Paul Simao)