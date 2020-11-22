Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexico president's rating at one-year high with election in sight

11/22/2020 | 05:04pm EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks on during a news conference at the National Palace in Mexico City

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's approval rating has risen to its highest level in a year with barely six months to go before legislative elections, an opinion poll showed on Sunday.

The face-to-face survey of 1,000 Mexicans between Nov. 12-18 by polling firm Buendia & Laredo showed Lopez Obrador had the support of 64%, bolstered by his social spending programs. Just 25% disapproved of him, according to the poll.

The rating was up from the 59% he scored in the pollster's prior August telephone survey, reaching the highest level since November 2019 - well before the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 100,000 people in Mexico.

Lopez Obrador is gearing up for mid-term elections due on June 6, 2021, which will determine whether he can retain control of the lower house of Congress.

Failure to hold the lower house could do significant damage to his efforts to roll back the last government's liberalization of the energy market. He argues that has been a rip-off for taxpayers, sparking conflict with foreign investors in Mexico.

Easily the most popular of the president's policies cited by respondents were welfare spending schemes which target the elderly, students and poorer rural areas, the survey showed.

"The social programs are his anchor," said Jorge Buendia, head of the polling firm.

Lopez Obrador's popularity stands in defiance of his overall record on the economy and security, where he has fallen short of the goals he set himself upon taking office two years ago.

Mexico's economy slipped into recession months before the pandemic even began, while murders hit record levels last year. This year they are on track to hit another record.

While Mexicans still support his handling of the pandemic, they are becoming more skeptical about it, the poll showed.

(Reporting by Dave Graham; editing by Grant McCool)

11/22/2020 | 05:04pm EST
Reuters
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:59pTHOMSON RESOURCES : Appendix 2A
PU
05:47pUK to announce self-isolation no longer required for contact with COVID-19 cases - The Telegraph
RE
05:38pLabour bids for voters' trust with 'responsible' recovery plan
RE
05:34pSUNAK : no return to austerity in new spending plan
RE
05:15pG20 : Global co-operation and strong policy action needed for a sustainable recovery - OECD
PU
05:14pNew Zealand Retail Sales Recover From Lockdown Slump
DJ
05:09pSTATISTICS NEW ZEALAND : Retail sales recover in the September 2020 quarter
PU
05:04pMexico president's rating at one-year high with election in sight
RE
04:45pPHILIP R. LANE :  Interview with Les Echos
PU
04:32pECB EMERGENCY BOND PURCHASES TO LAST WHILE DISRUPTIONS PERSIST : Lane
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PFIZER INC. : PFIZER : Nigerian Doctor, Onyema Ogbuagbu in Covid-19 Vaccine Breakthrough
2DYNAVAX TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : India says local COVID-19 vaccine final trials could end within two months
3Britain and Canada agree post-Brexit rollover trade deal
4NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE ASA : Boeing 737 MAX jets undergo round-the-clock effort to clear inventory
5THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : CARLYLE : U.S. retailer Guitar Center files for bankruptcy

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ