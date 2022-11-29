Mexico president says seeking deal with U.S. after meeting on GMO corn

MEXICO CITY, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Mexico is seeking a deal
with the United States after talks with U.S. Secretary of
Agriculture Tom Vilsack Monday regarding Mexico's plan to ban
genetically modified corn in 2024, President Andres Manuel Lopez
Obrador said Tuesday.
The United States threatened legal action Monday evening
against the plan.
"Our position is not closed off," Lopez Obrador said, after
saying he was clear in the talks genetically modified corn would
not be imported for human consumption.
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)