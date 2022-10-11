Mexico pursuing EU deal to locally produce vaccines, meds

MEXICO CITY, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Mexico could soon close
a contract for European pharmaceutical companies to produce
vaccines and medicines in Mexico, a senior official told
Reuters, as the Latin American country aims to be better
prepared for future health crises.
Mexico ranks fifth globally in COVID-19 deaths and faced
significant delays obtaining vaccines against the
highly-contagious virus.
"We don't want the next pandemic, which could be tomorrow or
a 100 years from now, to catch us off guard," said Iker Jimenez,
head of global investment at Mexico's foreign ministry.
Jimenez said in an interview late on Monday that the deal
with the European Commission could be finalized in November or
December, and would aim to convert Mexico into a regional hub
for producing and packaging selected vaccines and medicines.
While Jimenez said he could not reveal the companies
involved, Europe is home to pharmaceutical giants including
AstraZeneca, Bayer and Janssen, owned by
Johnson & Johnson.
In June, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen
stressed the bloc's desire to promote vaccine and medicine
production in Latin America by investing more in the region.
Jimenez, whose office is also tasked with promoting electric
vehicles in Mexico, added he is confident Mexico can boost
electric car sales from 5% currently to 50% by 2030.
Mexico is Latin America's top automaker, and the sector is
key driver of the country's industrial output and high-value
exports.
Jimenez's team has invited electric car producers like Tesla
to set up shop in the country, and ministry officials
met last month with Uber executives to discuss
migrating drivers to zero emission vehicles.
In a sign of things to come, Jimenez said Canadian transport
company BRP last week announced plans to build a
first-of-its-kind $65 million plant in Queretaro state to
manufacture electric motorcycles and batteries for electric
vehicles.
(Reporting by Diego Ore; Editing by Josie Kao)