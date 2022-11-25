Advanced search
News
Mexico's 3Q GDP Growth Revised Down to 0.9% -- Update

11/25/2022 | 10:50am EST
By Anthony Harrup


MEXICO CITY--Mexico posted a fourth consecutive quarter of economic growth in the third quarter, with gains in services, industrial production and agriculture supported by solid external and domestic demand.

Gross domestic product, a broad measure of output in goods and services, expanded 0.9% from the previous quarter in seasonally adjusted terms, the National Statistics Institute said Friday.

Growth was revised down from the preliminary 1% reported at the end of October.

Services led the expansion, increasing 1.1% from the second quarter, while industrial output rose 0.6% and agricultural production was 2% higher.

The third-quarter rebound in the U.S. contributed to the increase in Mexican production, while record remittances, higher tourism receipts and employment gains fueled domestic demand, said Alfredo Coutiño, director for Latin America at Moody's Analytics.

"Demand for Mexican exports from the U.S. market continued to benefit not only products from the national industry but also from primary sectors like mining and agriculture," he said in a note. "But the economy will not avoid a significant deceleration in 2023, mainly because of the expected weakening of domestic demand and the slowdown of the U.S. economy."

Activity in the third quarter was up 4.3% unadjusted from the third quarter of 2021, bringing growth for the first nine months of the year to 2.9%. GDP grew 4.7% in 2021 after an 8% decline in 2020 due to the pandemic, according to revised numbers.


Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-25-22 1049ET

