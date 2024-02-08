Feb 8 (Reuters) -

Mexico's discount grocery retailer BBB Foods on Thursday set a target of $1.96 billion valuation for its upsized initial public offering in the United States, defying the gloom in the IPO market after a handful of underwhelming debuts.

The company is

among many foreign companies

that have flocked towards U.S. bourses in recent months, lured by the broader pool of capital and the promise of rich valuations that American markets can afford.

A rally in technology stocks, fueled by hopes of a soft landing, has also encouraged companies to list their shares.

But the exuberance is far from the easy monetary policy era of 2020 and 2021, as investors continue to be picky while choosing which companies to back.

Kazakhstan's fintech giant Kaspi.kz, which had a tepid Nasdaq debut last month, as seen its shares drop nearly 3% since.

BBB raised its proposed price range for the IPO to $16.50 to $17.50 per share, from the prior $14.50 to $16.50 per share.

The Mexico City-based company said it, along with some of its existing investors, aims to sell 33.7 million shares to raise up to $589.1 million.Its previous target was $462.8 million.

Founded in 2005, BBB caters to budget-savvy customers with a limited assortment of products. Its name refers to "Bueno, Bonito y Barato," Spanish for "good, nice and affordable."

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, Scotiabank and UBS Investment Bank are the underwriters for the offering. BBB wants to be listed on the NYSE under the "TBBB" ticker.

Funds managed by Capital International Investors have indicated an interest in purchasing up to $95 million shares at the IPO price, higher than the $88 million pledged earlier.

(Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Tasim Zahid)