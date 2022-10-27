Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Mexico's Bimbo beats Q3 estimates, driven by product price hikes

10/27/2022 | 05:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Loaves of bread of Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo are pictured at a convenience store in Monterrey

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexico's Grupo Bimbo on Thursday posted a 51% year-on-year jump in its third quarter net profit, beating estimates, boosted by strong sales and product price increases to tackle rising inflation.

Grupo Bimbo's earnings stood at 6.06 billion pesos ($301 million) in the July to September period, the company said in a statement, well above the 4.1 billion pesos anticipated by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Revenues for the company, which operates some 100 brands, climbed 20% to 102.8 billion pesos, just above the 101.3 billion forecast by analysts, driven by a hike in sales, mainly in Latin America.

The company increased prices in Europe, Asia and Africa, and said it also adjusted prices in the rest of the regions it operates in.

"We reached record levels and our volumes continued to grow despite price increases," Bimbo's Chief Executive Daniel Servitje said in a statement.

The firm's earnings per share stood at 1.37 pesos, beating the Refinitiv estimate of 1.02 pesos.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) surged 15.2%, while margins contracted 60 basis points, mainly due to higher commodity costs and rising inflation.

"The inflationary environment has been very challenging. However, we have been able to navigate it thanks to the resilience of our categories and the high demand for them," Servitje added.

($1 = 20.1271 pesos by end-September)

(Reporting by Valentine Hilaire, Editing by Isabel Woodford and Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
05:28pU.S. orders families of government employees to depart Abuja, Nigeria
RE
05:28pINSTANT VIEW-Weak Amazon outlook another blow to tech-type growth shares
RE
05:28pApple cfo says total company revenue will decelerate in december…
RE
05:27pMacquarie Group's interim profit rises over 12%
RE
05:26pBrazil's Suzano reports third-quarter profit of $1.02 billion
RE
05:24pApple exec says digital advertising and gaming are areas where c…
RE
05:24pAmerican Airlines offers 19% pay increase to pilots in new contract - draft agreement
RE
05:19pApple says gross margin of 43.3% was september record…
RE
05:17pMexico's Bimbo beats Q3 estimates, driven by product price hikes
RE
05:15pBrazil central bank to roll over currency swaps expiring in December
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Futures climb on easing rate hike bets, Meta plunges on dismal outlook
2Investors punish Zuckerberg as costly metaverse pitch falls flat
3Analyst recommendations: HSBC, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Netflix, Tene..
4AIXTRON upgrades 2022 growth guidance based on strong order situation/ ..
5META : Gets a Neutral rating from JP Morgan

HOT NEWS