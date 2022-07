MEXICO CITY, July 13 (Reuters) - Mexico's state power utility, the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) said in a statement on Wednesday that its credit rating downgrade by Moody's Investors Service was "partial" and "influenced by temporary events."

Moody's on Tuesday downgraded CFE to Baa2 from Baa1, following its recent lowering of the country's overall credit rating. (Reporting by Diego Ore and Valentine Hilaire Editing by Chris Reese)