Mexico's Congress approves contentious changes to energy law

MEXICO CITY, April 22 (Reuters) - Mexico's Senate on
Thursday approved a reform to the country's hydrocarbon law that
aims to increase the market weight of state oil firm Pemex and
that allows the government to revoke private companies' permits
to import and trade oil products.
The legislation is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez
Obrador's efforts to undo parts of a historic energy
liberalization that began to create a competitive oil and
electricity industry in Mexico.
The lower house of Congress already passed the changes to
the law it must now go the president for final approval.
Under the new law, the government can cite "imminent danger
to national security, energy security or the national economy,"
to suspend permits for trading oil and gas products.
Lopez Obrador argues previous administrations skewed the
market in favor of business interests and were intent on carving
up national oil company Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and power
utility the Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE)
(Reporting by Adriana Barrera; Writing by Drazen Jorgic;
Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)