Mexico's FEMSA posts 28% profit fall hurt by peso strength

02/24/2023 | 08:54am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mexico's Coca-Cola FEMSA, the world's biggest Coke bottler, is pictured at its headquarters in Monterrey

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico's FEMSA posted a 28% fall in fourth-quarter net profit Friday to 4.82 billion pesos ($247 million) as the dollar-dominated bottler and retailer was hurt by appreciation of the peso.

It posted a 23% rise in revenue to 186.47 billion Mexican pesos, topping the 178.10 billion forecast by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

FEMSA said it saw revenue growth in all its business units.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or core earnings, rose to 26.56 billion pesos, in line with the 26.48 billion pesos expected by analysts, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The company's subsidiary, Coca-Cola FEMSA, reported a 15% jump in quarterly revenue on Thursday on higher volumes in almost all of its markets. Last week, FEMSA announced plans to focus on its core operations, opting to divest its stake in Dutch beer giant Heineken. ($1 = 19.5089 pesos at end-December)

(Reporting by Kylie Madry and Noe Torres; editing by Jane Merriman and Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.38% 1.19626 Delayed Quote.-0.40%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.46% 0.73395 Delayed Quote.0.02%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.37% 1.05534 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. 0.49% 82.35 Real-time Quote.13.74%
HEINEKEN N.V. 0.37% 97.62 Real-time Quote.10.70%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.17% 0.01208 Delayed Quote.-0.14%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.88% 0.61736 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY 0.18% 60.09 Delayed Quote.-5.71%
