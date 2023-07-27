MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican bottler and retailer Femsa posted a second-quarter net profit of 6.16 billion pesos ($360 million), up 18% from a year ago, helped by strong growth from its Latin American convenience stores.

Quarterly revenue also rose 18% year-on-year to 198.22 billion pesos, with the company citing growth across its business units. Revenues from FEMSA's Oxxo convenience stores meanwhile grew 20% across Latin America.

"The second quarter results announced today represent an example of the organic growth potential we have before us," said interim Chief Executive Jose Antonio Fernandez, who is set to hold the post until a replacement is found.

Former CEO Daniel Rodriguez announced his resignation earlier in July for health reasons.

Femsa's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), or core earnings, for the quarter rose 16% to 27.13 billion pesos.

Earlier this week, the company's Coca-Cola FEMSA subsidiary reported a slight increase in quarterly net income as it shifted increased volumes and the appreciation of the Mexican peso had mixed effect.

($1 = 17.1156 pesos at end-June)

