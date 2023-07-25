By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY-- Homicides in Mexico fell 9.7% last year, bringing the rate down to its lowest level in six years, the National Statistics Institute said Tuesday.

There were 32,223 homicides registered in 2022, compared with 35,700 in 2021. That was equivalent to 25 homicides for every 100,000 inhabitants, down from 28 the previous year. The rate was the lowest it has been since 2016 when there were 24,559 homicides, or 20 for every 100,000 inhabitants.

President Andrés López Obrador welcomed the decline, which he attributed to his government's policy of addressing crime through social and employment programs, and the deployment of the National Guard which he set up to replace the former federal police. Many of the killings in Mexico are the result of fighting among heavily armed drug gangs.

"If we continue like this, we're going to end the administration with around a 20% decline in homicides," López Obrador said at his daily press conference. López Obrador's six-year term is due to end on Oct. 1, 2024.

In his first two years in office, the homicide rate held steady at 29 per 100,000 inhabitants, before declining slightly in 2021 and dropping more sharply last year. In 2021, the U.S. homicide rate was 7.8 per 100,000 inhabitants.

In the first six months of this year, Mexico had 15,122 homicides, down modestly from 15,381 in the first half of last year, according to police reports. The statistics institute compiles its numbers using death certificates.

