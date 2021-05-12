Mexico's Industrial Output Recovery Extends to 10 Months

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Mexican industrial production increased in March for a 10th consecutive month, led by manufacturing and utilities that recovered from weather-related energy shortages in February.

Industrial output was up 0.7% in seasonally adjusted terms from February, the National Statistics Institute said Wednesday.

Manufacturing production rose 3%, and utilities output was up 4.9%, including a 6.3% increase in electricity generation and distribution. Mexico suffered a week of rolling power outages in February when a severe winter storm in Texas affected natural-gas supplies.

Construction activity slipped 0.1%, and mining was down 3.1% including a 2.1% decline in oil-and-gas production.

Industrial production was up 1.7% from March 2020, when industries felt the initial impacts of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

