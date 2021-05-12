Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexico's Industrial Output Recovery Extends to 10 Months

05/12/2021 | 07:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Mexican industrial production increased in March for a 10th consecutive month, led by manufacturing and utilities that recovered from weather-related energy shortages in February.

Industrial output was up 0.7% in seasonally adjusted terms from February, the National Statistics Institute said Wednesday.

Manufacturing production rose 3%, and utilities output was up 4.9%, including a 6.3% increase in electricity generation and distribution. Mexico suffered a week of rolling power outages in February when a severe winter storm in Texas affected natural-gas supplies.

Construction activity slipped 0.1%, and mining was down 3.1% including a 2.1% decline in oil-and-gas production.

Industrial production was up 1.7% from March 2020, when industries felt the initial impacts of restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-21 0742ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:43aMexico's Industrial Output Recovery Extends to 10 Months
DJ
07:42aChina will effectively cope with fast rise in commodity prices - cabinet
RE
07:40aIndia to provide incentives for battery storage
RE
07:40aAmazon says EU court agrees it had no special Luxembourg tax treatment
RE
07:40aAmazon wins court fight against $303 million EU tax order
RE
07:37aPound hits one-month high versus euro; focus turns to U.S. CPI
RE
07:35aTSX futures point to flat open
RE
07:34aFrance is linking fishing rights with future post-Brexit financial services deal - source
RE
07:33aFed talk subdues dollar as inflation remains focus
RE
07:32aDigital coin ether hits record high as 2021 gains near 500%
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Inflation fears stalk stocks
2BAYER AG : BAYER: successful start to 2021
3METALL ZUG AG : METALL ZUG GROUP: The Metall Zug Group expects a significantly higher operating result (EBIT) ..
4RWE AG : RWE : confirms forecast and forges ahead on transformation with high levels of capital expenditure
5Pipeline outage causes U.S. gasoline supply crunch, panic buying

HOT NEWS