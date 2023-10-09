By Juan Montes

MEXICO CITY - Mexico's inflation eased further in September, reaching its lowest level since February 2021.

The consumer price index rose 0.44% last month, and was up 4.45% from a year earlier, the national statistics agency said Monday. The 12-month inflation rate was 4.64% at the end of August.

Core CPI, which excludes volatile prices of agricultural products and energy, rose 0.36% in September, slowing the annual rate to 5.76% from 6.08% in August.

Inflation has been steadily easing since February of this year, but the Bank of Mexico has said it isn't ready to start cutting interest rates yet.

The central bank has left its overnight interest-rate target at 11.25% for fourth consecutive policy meetings, saying it expects to keep the rate there "for an extended period."

In its most recent policy statement last month, the bank said that the inflation outlook has improved but continues to be "very complicated." The Bank of Mexico has a 3% inflation target.

A poll by the Bank of Mexico among local banks and brokerages show the central bank is unanimously expected to begin lowering interest rates in the second quarter of 2024.

