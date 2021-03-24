Log in
Mexico's Inflation Moves Above Target in Early March -- Update

03/24/2021 | 09:07am EDT
By Anthony Harrup

MEXICO CITY--Mexican consumer prices rose more than expected in the first half of March, pushing the inflation rate above the central bank's target range ahead of this week's interest-rate decision.

The consumer-price index rose 0.53% in the first two weeks of the month, and the 12-month rate rose to 4.12% from 3.76% at the end of February, the National Statistics Institute said Wednesday.

The move above the Bank of Mexico's 2% to 4% target range reduces the likelihood that the central bank will cut interest rates at its monetary policy meeting Thursday. Of the 29 banks polled earlier this week by Citibanamex, 11 expected an interest-rate cut, when a month earlier three quarters of the banks had been predicting a reduction.

The central bank lowered the overnight interest-rate target by a quarter percentage point, to 4%, in February, with several of its board members saying they saw a "window of opportunity" before an expected spike in inflation.

The last time the 12-month CPI rate was above 4% was in October, which prompted the Bank of Mexico to pause in its monetary easing cycle to ensure that inflation would start returning toward its specific 3% target.

The March reading "will almost certainly put an end to the Bank of Mexico's easing cycle," Capital Economics' Latin America economist Nikhil Sanghani said in a report. While inflation should start to recede in the third quarter, "core inflation may remain stubbornly high if demand picks up alongside the reopening of the economy," he added.

Rising energy prices, including gasoline and propane gas, led the increases in the first two weeks of March. Prices of fresh fruit and vegetables rose, as did tortillas and airfares.

Core CPI, which excludes energy and agricultural products, rose 0.35% in the first two weeks of March, pushing the annual core rate up to 4.09% from 3.87% in February.

Write to Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-24-21 0906ET

