Mexico's Pemex buys 100% stake in Texas refinery from partner Shell

MEXICO CITY, May 24 (Reuters) - Mexico's President Andres
Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday that Royal Dutch Shell Plc
has finalized the sale of a 100% stake in the Deer Park
refinery in Houston to its joint-venture partner, the Mexican
state oil firm Pemex.
"Now Pemex will have 100% of the shares. The most important
thing is that in 2023 we will be self-sufficient in gasoline and
diesel. There will be no increases in fuel prices," Lopez
Obrador said on Twitter.
Lopez Obrador, an energy nationalist who has sought to
revive the fortunes of the deeply-indebted Pemex, has said that
no profits have been repatriated to Pemex since the partnership
with Shell was established in 1993 as they have all been
re-invested.
(Reporting by Dave Graham; Writing by Anthony Esposito)