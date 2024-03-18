MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex is set to process 1.7 million barrels per day of crude oil at the end of the year in its local refineries, the company's chief executive officer said on Monday.

Speaking alongside Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at Pemex's headquarters during an event to commemorate the 1938 expropriation of foreign oil, Octavio Romero said the heavily indebted company had changed course.

Romero said he expects the company's financial debt to close at $94.5 billion at the end of 2024, and that there were no plans to issue new debt in the final months of the government of Lopez Obrador. Pemex's debt closed last year at $106.1 billion.

"The next government will receive a stronger Pemex, with growing production and reserves, with six rehabilitated refineries and two new ones ... with lower debt and fiscal responsibilities," Romero said.

