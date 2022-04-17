Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Mexico's Pemex says fire under control at Salina Cruz refinery

04/17/2022 | 12:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Mexican oil company Pemex is pictured at Reynosa refinery, in Tamaulipas state

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) -Mexican state oil company Pemex said on Saturday that it had brought under control a fire at its Salina Cruz refinery in the southern Oaxaca state without any injuries to personnel.

The fire, which started on Friday, had engulfed a gasoline storage tank, sending a dense plume of black smoke billowing from inside the refinery.

Pemex said firefighters had "concluded the work of suffocation and cooling" of the tank.

In August, the Salina Cruz refinery was hit by another fire.

Salina Cruz has the capacity to process 330,000 barrels per day of crude oil, according to data from Eikon Refinitiv.

In November, another fire broke out at a Pemex refinery complex in northern Mexico but it was brought under control without any injuries to staff or disruption to production. https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/fire-breaks-out-mexicos-cadereyta-refinery-no-injuries-reported-pemex-source-2021-11-12

(Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez and Noé Torres; Additional reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Drazen Jorgic, Franklin Paul and Edmund Klamann)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:03aThai govt says Ramadan bombings won't derail peace talks with rebels
RE
12:47aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:47aUKRAINE AND RUSSIA : What you need to know right now
RE
12:39aMexico's Pemex says fire under control at Salina Cruz refinery
RE
12:14aShanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
RE
12:13aShanghai targets lockdown turning point by Wednesday - sources
RE
12:03aNepal seeks overseas nationals' help to build up forex reserves amid economic woes
RE
04/16Explosions heard in Ukraine's capital Kyiv - local media
RE
04/16Explosions heard in ukraine's capital kyiv - local media…
RE
04/16Tunisia says countries offer help to tackle impact of fuel ship's sinking
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2New EU sanctions on Russia to target Sberbank, Commission head tells pa..
3Robinson, Marsman help Inter Miami beat Sounders 1-0
4NLB Banka Skopje : Draft decisions for the shareholders meeting
5Donaldson homers to lead Yankees over Orioles 5-2

HOT NEWS