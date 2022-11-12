Mexico's Pemex to work with EPA to bring down methane emissions

MEXICO CITY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex said Saturday that it would work with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions - especially methane - to meet ambitious international commitments.

Methane emissions have emerged as a top threat to the global climate, with scientists and policymakers around the world calling for aggressive action to curb the output.

With technical support from the EPA, Pemex said it would develop and implement a plan in the first half of next year to help mitigate these emissions.

"Through the agreement, the EPA will support (Pemex) with economic diagnoses and analyzes to support decision-making in its onshore oil and natural gas operations," it said in a statement.

Pemex's onshore oil and gas operations have been under increased scrutiny this year after satellites recorded record vast volumes of natural gas being flared, including from two fields meant to produce gas.

Methane leaks have also been a problem. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher, Editing by Franklin Paul)