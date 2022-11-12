Mexico's Pemex to work with EPA to bring down methane emissions

MEXICO CITY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil
company Pemex said Saturday that it would work with the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reduce greenhouse gas
emissions - especially methane - to meet ambitious international
commitments.
Methane emissions have emerged as a top threat to the global
climate, with scientists and policymakers around the world
calling for aggressive action to curb the output.
With technical support from the EPA, Pemex said it
would develop and implement a plan in the first half of next
year to help mitigate these emissions.
"Through the agreement, the EPA will support (Pemex) with
economic diagnoses and analyzes to support decision-making in
its onshore oil and natural gas operations," it said in a
statement.
Pemex's onshore oil and gas operations have been under
increased scrutiny this year after satellites recorded record
vast volumes of natural gas being flared, including from two
fields meant to produce gas.
Methane leaks have also been a problem.
(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher, Editing by Franklin Paul)