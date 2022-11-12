Mexico's Pemex to work with EPA to bring down methane emissions

MEXICO CITY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex said Saturday that it would work with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reduce greenhouse gas emissions - especially methane - to meet ambitious international commitments.

Methane emissions have emerged as a top threat to the global climate, with scientists and policymakers around the world calling for aggressive action to curb the output.

With technical support from the EPA, Pemex said it would develop and implement a plan in the first half of next year to help mitigate these emissions.

"Through the agreement, the EPA will support (Pemex) with economic diagnoses and analyzes to support decision-making in its onshore oil and natural gas operations," it said in a statement.

Pemex's onshore oil and gas operations have been under increased scrutiny this year after satellites recorded record vast volumes of natural gas being flared, including from two fields meant to produce gas.

Methane leaks have also been a problem.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, in the race to be a possible 2024 presidential candidate for President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's ruling Morena party, also stressed the urgency of reducing global warming.

"Mexico will do its part: a 35% reduction of all its emissions by 2030," he wrote on Twitter.

Ebrard had traveled to Egypt to attend the COP27 climate summit, where he also met with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Franklin Paul and Jonathan Oatis)