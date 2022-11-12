Mexico's Pemex to work with EPA to bring down methane emissions

MEXICO CITY, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Mexican state oil
company Pemex said Saturday that it would work with the U.S.
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to reduce greenhouse gas
emissions - especially methane - to meet ambitious international
commitments.
Methane emissions have emerged as a top threat to the global
climate, with scientists and policymakers around the world
calling for aggressive action to curb the output.
With technical support from the EPA, Pemex said it
would develop and implement a plan in the first half of next
year to help mitigate these emissions.
"Through the agreement, the EPA will support (Pemex) with
economic diagnoses and analyzes to support decision-making in
its onshore oil and natural gas operations," it said in a
statement.
Pemex's onshore oil and gas operations have been under
increased scrutiny this year after satellites recorded record
vast volumes of natural gas being flared, including from two
fields meant to produce gas.
Methane leaks have also been a problem.
Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard, in the race to be a
possible 2024 presidential candidate for President Andres Manuel
Lopez Obrador's ruling Morena party, also stressed the urgency
of reducing global warming.
"Mexico will do its part: a 35% reduction of all its
emissions by 2030," he wrote on Twitter.
Ebrard had traveled to Egypt to attend the COP27 climate
summit, where he also met with U.S. climate envoy John Kerry.
(Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher; Editing by Franklin Paul
and Jonathan Oatis)