The survey, published by Mexican newspaper Reforma, was carried out between March 6 and 12 with interviews from 1,000 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3%.
Sheinbaum, who represents the ruling leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), has 58% support, while opposition coalition candidate Xochitl Galvez holds 34%.
The percentages exclude the answers of 17% of respondents who said they still had no preference in the race.
The previous poll by Reforma, which was published in December, showed Sheinbaum holding 54% of the votes and Galvez attracting 29% of voters.
Sheinbaum, a 61-year-old scientist who has been a close ally of the current president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for decades, could become the first woman to rule the country.
Sheinbaum holds a comfortable lead, but seats in Congress are still in dispute, as the ruling party seeks to control two-thirds of the body to be able to approve constitutional reforms that this administration has been unable to pass.
Polls show the MORENA party and its allies could gain 56% of the votes for Congress, while the opposition bloc would capture 34%. These percentages also exclude the 16% of people polled who said they were undecided.
