MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Former Mexico City mayor and ruling party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum maintains a clear lead in the race for Mexico's presidential election scheduled for June 2, an opinion poll showed on Tuesday.

The survey, published by Mexican newspaper Reforma, was carried out between March 6 and 12 with interviews from 1,000 adults. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3%.

Sheinbaum, who represents the ruling leftist National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), has 58% support, while opposition coalition candidate Xochitl Galvez holds 34%.

The percentages exclude the answers of 17% of respondents who said they still had no preference in the race.

The previous poll by Reforma, which was published in December, showed Sheinbaum holding 54% of the votes and Galvez attracting 29% of voters.

Sheinbaum, a 61-year-old scientist who has been a close ally of the current president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador for decades, could become the first woman to rule the country.

Sheinbaum holds a comfortable lead, but seats in Congress are still in dispute, as the ruling party seeks to control two-thirds of the body to be able to approve constitutional reforms that this administration has been unable to pass.

Polls show the MORENA party and its allies could gain 56% of the votes for Congress, while the opposition bloc would capture 34%. These percentages also exclude the 16% of people polled who said they were undecided.

